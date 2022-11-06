Baby seals back in Lincolnshire as pupping season returns

Baby grey seals are back on the Lincolnshire coast as pupping season returns.

The mammals were born at Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in the East Midlands county, which regularly witnesses the birth of baby seals -or pups – from late October to December.

Many stayed close to their mothers as visitors went to get a glimpse, with one seemingly being cradled by its parent.

A pup was also seen sharing a tender moment with its mother, with the pair’s faces inches from each other and the pup appearing to have a slight smile.

Expectant seals tend to return to Donna Nook annually to give birth near the sand dunes.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said there are 47 pups at the Lincolnshire reserve, with 11 visible from a viewing area.

On October 27, it said the first pup was born at Donna Nook but could not be seen.

The local wildlife conservation charity has an ongoing ‘seal appeal’ to protect grey seals in Lincolnshire. More information can be found at lincstrust.org.uk/get-involved/top-reserves/donna-nook/weekly-update