Search

07 Nov 2022

UK minister to hold talks with Taiwan aimed at ‘boosting trade’

UK minister to hold talks with Taiwan aimed at ‘boosting trade’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Trade minister Greg Hands will hold talks on Monday in Taiwan aimed at “boosting trade” and promoting UK expertise in hydrogen and offshore wind, the Department for International Trade has said.

Mr Hands will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the UK-Taiwan 25th annual Trade Talks in Taipei during his two-day visit, the first in person trade talks since the pandemic.

Recalling his visit to the country 31 years ago, Mr Hands said: “Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the UK’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come.”

Talks with minister Chern-Chyi Chen will look at “tackling barriers to trade in sectors such as fintech, food and drink and pharma, aimed at helping more UK firms export and invest in Taiwan”, DIT said, adding Mr Hands “will also promote UK expertise in offshore wind, hydrogen and electric vehicles”.

The UK’s £8bn trade partnership has risen 14% in the last two years, according to DIT, with UK exports to Taiwan going up by 12% during that period.

Amid the trade talks, Innovate UK, the UK’s national innovation agency, will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan, “pledging to increase collaboration on technology and innovation”, the DIT added.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media