Big Issue vendors offered free eye tests by Specsavers

Specsavers is offering Big Issue vendors a free eye test under a new partnership with the magazine.

The company is to sponsor the red tabards worn by the sellers on the streets, and is offering them a gift voucher to spend on eye care.

George Anderson, a Big Issue vendor who sells the magazine outside the BBC building in London’s Portland Place, was one of the first to benefit from the partnership.

He said: “My glasses are falling apart, and they slip off continuously. One day they blew off in the middle of Regent Street.

“I find I’m having to peer over my specs rather than through them, particularly in dim light, if I’m using a card reader or selling the Big Issue at night.

“The primary reason for leaving it so long was just cost. I just assumed it was going to be too expensive for me to deal with.”

Steve Potter, who sells the Big Issue outside Green Park tube station in London, said: “This partnership is good for vendors. Maybe they’d be too shy before or couldn’t be bothered, but now they’ve got access to it, they can go and get their glasses.”

Russell Blackman, Big Issue’s commercial managing director, said: “People who are experiencing homelessness often have significant eye care needs and yet face considerable barriers in accessing the care they are entitled to.

“Our partnership with Specsavers will help to break down those barriers, ensuring our Big Issue vendors can access that essential eye care provision.

“Improving eye care is absolutely essential for skills building, confidence and finding work, so we are delighted to be working with Specsavers on this new initiative that will help to change lives through better sight.”

Peter Bainbridge, UK managing director of Specsavers’ optical business, said: “Because of the circumstances they find themselves in, many homeless or vulnerably housed people don’t have access to eye and hearing care that can make a huge difference to their future prospects.

“They have a much higher prevalence, not just of uncorrected refractive error, but of conditions that if left untreated, can lead to permanent sight loss.

“By offering Big Issue vendors free eye care and sponsoring their tabards, which give them improved visibility on the streets, we can help to make a difference.

“We will also be offering them free ear wax removal to help improve their hearing health.”