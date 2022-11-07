Search

07 Nov 2022

What the papers say – November 7

Climate change is the topic leading the nation’s papers at the start of the working week as Cop27 gets underway in Egypt.

The Guardian carries an exclusive that says the world’s biggest polluters – which include the UK and the US – are failing to pay their “fair share” of climate funding for developing countries, according to new analysis.

The Daily Telegraph adds that Britain has “opened the door to paying climate change reparations” to developing countries by supporting talks on the issue at the Cop27 summit.

The Daily Mail covers the story by leading with former Labour leader Ed Miliband backing the proposed move.

While The Independent splashes with Rishi Sunak arguing that it is still possible to “limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees” – the point above which runaway climate change will be unstoppable.

On a similar note, the Financial Times says the US is planning to unveil a scheme which will “tap cash” from the world’s largest companies to help developing countries cut their use of fossil fuels.

Elsewhere, The Times reports that billions of pounds of Government spending in Britain is being classified as foreign aid as ministers grapple with the small boats crisis and war in Ukraine.

According to the Daily Express, experts are “sounding the alarm” over the growing “uncertainty” as Mr Sunak appears to be wavering on the Government’s promise to raise state pension payments in line with inflation.

In other news, the i writes that the “biggest-ever nurses strike” will affect A&E patients with around 300,000 nurses thought to have voted in favour of industrial action.

The Daily Mirror meanwhile says a facial recognition expert thinks an elderly man living in Australia is a “definite match” for runaway murderer Lord Lucan – who allegedly killed his children’s nanny and vanished in 1974.

The front page of the Metro reports on Britain’s “bonfire night of mayhem” which involved the death of a teenager and “gangs of yobs” running riot.

And the Daily Star and The Sun lead with the controversy surrounding former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s decision to join I’m A Celebrity… in Australia for a reported fee of up to £400,000.

