Search

07 Nov 2022

Chancellor weighs up £35bn in spending cuts to fix hole in public finances

Chancellor weighs up £35bn in spending cuts to fix hole in public finances

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 10:55 AM

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is said to be preparing up to £60 billion in tax rises and spending cuts as he navigates “difficult decisions” on the UK’s battered public finances.

Treasury sources confirmed that as much as £35 billion of the “fiscal tightening” could come in the form of a reduction in spending, signalling a further squeeze on hard-pressed services.

Ministers must present the key points of the plan to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) so that it can prepare its economic forecast in time for the autumn statement on November 17.

So far, the contents of the budget have been subject to much speculation – with rises in capital gains and dividends taxes understood to be on the table, while major infrastructure projects including a major high-speed rail line are under review.

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps also hinted that the windfall tax on oil and gas giants could be expanded.

Asked about the prospect on Monday, he told Sky News: “I think that might be a clever way of asking me what’s in the autumn statement again, but we will be setting that out, the Chancellor will be setting that out, very shortly.”

He also refused to be be drawn on whether he believes the triple pensions lock is a matter of Tory principle, as No 10 has neglected to commit to keeping the guarantee.

Mr Hunt’s room for manoeuvre has become more constricted after the Bank of England warned last week that the country is facing the longest recession in more than a century.

The Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden previously acknowledged that there would have to be “difficult decisions” on both tax and spending.

“We are going to have to face difficult decisions both on the tax side – we haven’t got to the end of the difficult decisions there – and difficult decisions on the spending side,” he told Sky News.

“Now, of course, in terms of the specific decisions that will be made, that conversation is ongoing between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

“We need to bear down on spending first and eliminate waste, excessive spending and only go to tax rises if it’s the last resort but given the difficulty of the public finances, there is likely to be a mix of the two.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media