Rishi Sunak to use Cop27 to raise migrant crisis with French President

Rishi Sunak will reportedly press Emmanuel Macron for a new deal to curb Channel crossings when the pair meet for the first time at Cop27.

The Prime Minister and the French President are expected to discuss the migrant crisis at the UN climate change conference in Egypt on Monday.

Mr Sunak wants to agree targets for stopping boats, and a minimum number of French officers patrolling beaches. The Government also hopes Border Force officers can be deployed to France, according to The Times.

While also reportedly defending his decision to keep Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, Mr Sunak said tackling Channel crossings was his “key priority” at the event, insisting he would push for a new deal with France, The Sun said.

“I have spent more time working on that in the last few days than anything else other than the autumn statement.

“We have to get a grip, do a range of things to stop it from happening, return people who shouldn’t be here in the first place,” Mr Sunak told the newspaper.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Mr Sunak has “hit it off well” with Mr Macron and thinks they can make progress on cutting the number of migrants crossing the Channel.

During a visit to Imperial College London, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the pair to discuss how to “work upstream” to bring down the people smugglers behind the crossings.

Almost 40,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year. But there were no crossings in the first six days of November amid bad weather conditions, meaning the provisional total for 2022 to date still stands at 39,913.

Meanwhile the Government hopes to revive plans for a Bill of Rights to overhaul human rights laws as part of its plans to address the migrant crisis, after they were shelved by Liz Truss when she became prime minister.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the proposals – which would give UK courts supremacy over the European Court of Human Rights – will return to Parliament “in the coming weeks”, although they are expected to face opposition.

At the same time Mr Shapps insisted rules on foreign aid budget spending had not changed.

The Times reported the Government is in line to spend nearly half of the cash in Britain as ministers grapple with the migrant crisis and war in Ukraine.

Under Treasury rules, as much as £3.5 billion for refugees and migrants in the UK will be considered part of the country’s contribution to international development, the newspaper said.

Mr Shapps told Times Radio “more money” is being spent in that way, but said it has “always been the case” some of the cash has been invested in migrants seeking a new home in this country.

He also described how the overcrowded Manston migrant processing centre in Kent was “tipping into becoming an unofficial detention centre” when he briefly held the post of home secretary.

During his six-day tenure he was “very keen to ensure that we … maintained ourselves within the law, had some very clear advice on that and made a number of changes” to how the centre operated and to make sure people were moved out, he told BBC Breakfast.

Speaking to Sky News, he added that he received “very clear” advice that the Government was “in danger” of breaking the law over Manston if action was not taken.

But he said he did not see advice given to Ms Braverman before he took over, during her first brief appointment as home secretary.

Hundreds of people staged a protest in the pouring rain outside the migrant holding centre on Sunday, demanding the site be shut down.

It came as Ms Braverman pledged to speed up the asylum system with a nationwide roll-out of a trial tested in Leeds to help streamline the application process.

The eight-week pilot doubled the average number of claims processed and reduced the time asylum seekers wait for a first interview by 40%, the Home Office said.