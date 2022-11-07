Search

07 Nov 2022

Ukrainian refugees urged to consider becoming bus drivers

Ukrainian refugees urged to consider becoming bus drivers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 1:46 PM

Ukrainian refugees in the UK are being urged to consider becoming bus drivers amid a major shortage.

Public transport operator Go-Ahead is working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help them take on vacant roles.

The country has suffered from a lack of bus drivers since the end of coronavirus lockdowns.

Industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport recently estimated that 9% of bus driver positions are vacant.

Ukrainian bus drivers can exchange their licence for a UK version under existing rules.

Go-Ahead’s Sussex bus companies Brighton & Hove and Metrobus have introduced a new policy and training programme to support Ukrainian refugees back into work.

They previously required foreign bus drivers in the UK to wait a year before applying for jobs.

Licence-holding Ukrainian refugees assessed by the DWP to have a good understanding of English have been invited by the companies to a recruitment open day on Thursday.

Anita Pain, employer adviser for Brighton and Hove Jobcentre, said: “It’s terrific how businesses have come together to support the Ukrainian community.

“We are delighted to have been a part of this innovative and fast-paced approach to fill vacancies in our city.”

Ed Wills, managing director of Brighton & Hove and Metrobus, said: “We provide a first class bus service for our community.

“We want to help local people live their lives to the full whether that’s driving them to work, school or to meet up with friends and family.

“As a company we also have the ability to offer jobs to people from Ukraine who are here to start a new and more peaceful life.

“I look forward to having more recruitment events like this in the future.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media