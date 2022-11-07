Search

08 Nov 2022

Box of faeces left outside Tory MP’s constituency office

Box of faeces left outside Tory MP’s constituency office

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 12:24 AM

A box of faeces has been left outside a Conservative MP’s constituency office, reportedly sparking a police investigation.

Siobhan Baillie condemned the “nastiness” on Monday after the item was found by her workplace in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

“There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box,” she said.

“Because of the nastiness we face, many decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office.”

The box, which is said to have included a derogatory note written on the inside, reportedly prompted an investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary.

The BBC quoted a spokesperson for the force as saying: “We are investigating an allegation of harassment after an offensive item was left outside Ms Baillie’s constituency office.”

Staff for Ms Baillie, who has been MP for Stroud since 2019, said she was previously targeted after taking maternity leave following the birth of her daughter.

One person wrote to her constituency office expressing their anger at the Dominic Cummings scandal in 2020, and demanding a response from her.

Her leave roughly coincided with the fallout from Mr Cummings – then the chief adviser to Boris Johnson – travelling from London to County Durham during a Covid lockdown.

“Why will my MP not respond to me, given the gravity of the Cummings affair and the impact this is having of public trust. I don’t care that she has just given birth,” the person wrote.

Another said: “I asked for Siobhan’s viewpoint. I WANT SIOBHAN’s. Having a baby in not an excuse for not responding to my email.”

One constituent described Ms Baillie being on maternity leave as a “dereliction of duty”.

Harriet Butcher, Ms Baillie’s senior parliamentary assistant, said at the time: “Sadly, Siobhan has received unpleasant emails, the vast majority from men who seem to think the 2010 Equality Act does not apply to a woman because she is an MP.

“It does apply and Siobhan has an absolute right enshrined in law to take maternity leave.

“Presently, it is her intention to do so for a minimum of four weeks, which is considerably less than she is legally entitled to.”

Ms Baillie and Gloucestershire Constabulary have been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media