Search

08 Nov 2022

What the papers say – November 8

What the papers say – November 8

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 2:27 AM

Goings-on at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, lead many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Express focuses on the first face-to-face meeting between the Prime Minister and his French counterpart who held talks on the side-lines of Cop27 about tackling the migrant crisis.

“Sunak turns on the sharm,” the Metro says of the PM’s meeting with Emmanuel Macron.

Rishi Sunak has “shunned” pleas for climate crisis reparations, The Independent says, with The Guardian adding that industrial nations have been “condemned” at the summit for failing the developing world.

“Red alert for Earth: gravest warning yet on climate change,” leads the i‘s Cop27 coverage.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, takes a disparaging tone to calls for the UK to pay reparations to poorer nations hit by climate change.

Mr Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with America after the Cop27 climate change summit, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Away from the conference, the Financial Times writes that the Chancellor is planning a “stealth raid on inheritance tax”.

While The Times reports that the PM is planning to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation.

Elsewhere, the former health secretary Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh are set to enter the jungle early to “save” I’m a Celebrity after Olivia Attwood is “forced to quit”, The Sun writes.

The Daily Mirror splash focuses on the story of a 30-year-old woman who will become the UK’s first named person to be publicly dissected on television after donating her body to medical science following her death from tear gland cancer.

And the Daily Star has the husband of late EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor saying he still feels her “by my side” in the home they shared together.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media