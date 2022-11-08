What the papers say – November 8

Goings-on at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, lead many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Express focuses on the first face-to-face meeting between the Prime Minister and his French counterpart who held talks on the side-lines of Cop27 about tackling the migrant crisis.

Tuesday's Express Front Page – Rishi: I will get 'grip' on migrant crisis#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/d9JPaMIoEW pic.twitter.com/R8INxVlWh9 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 7, 2022

“Sunak turns on the sharm,” the Metro says of the PM’s meeting with Emmanuel Macron.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SUNAK TURNS ON THE SHARM 🔴 PM tackles climate at Cop27 and builds bridges with world's leaders #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mP5Cx7k5Vg — Metro (@MetroUK) November 7, 2022

Rishi Sunak has “shunned” pleas for climate crisis reparations, The Independent says, with The Guardian adding that industrial nations have been “condemned” at the summit for failing the developing world.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 November 2022: Poor nations 'paying twice' for climate breakdown pic.twitter.com/gwks7ev4DJ — The Guardian (@guardian) November 7, 2022

“Red alert for Earth: gravest warning yet on climate change,” leads the i‘s Cop27 coverage.

Tuesday's front page: Red alert for Earth: gravest warning yet on climate change#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mtDrhmTBIl — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 7, 2022

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, takes a disparaging tone to calls for the UK to pay reparations to poorer nations hit by climate change.

Mr Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with America after the Cop27 climate change summit, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Away from the conference, the Financial Times writes that the Chancellor is planning a “stealth raid on inheritance tax”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 8 November https://t.co/7WvnfQRpYt pic.twitter.com/4fBgpjPO7m — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 7, 2022

While The Times reports that the PM is planning to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation.

Elsewhere, the former health secretary Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh are set to enter the jungle early to “save” I’m a Celebrity after Olivia Attwood is “forced to quit”, The Sun writes.

On tomorrow's front page: Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh set to enter jungle early to save I’m a Celebrity after Olivia Attwood is forced to quithttps://t.co/1xq2x9Zue3 pic.twitter.com/D5UfEVUboU — The Sun (@TheSun) November 7, 2022

The Daily Mirror splash focuses on the story of a 30-year-old woman who will become the UK’s first named person to be publicly dissected on television after donating her body to medical science following her death from tear gland cancer.

And the Daily Star has the husband of late EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor saying he still feels her “by my side” in the home they shared together.