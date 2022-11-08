Major delays on M25 as protesters block junctions for second day

Protesters are causing widespread disruption on the M25 for a second day after several junctions were blocked.
Essex Police said officers are at the north-bound carriageway of the UK’s busiest motorway near the Dartford Crossing where a protester believed to be from Just Stop Oil has climbed the gantry at junction 31, closing the Dartford Tunnel.
National Highways said there are currently delays of 60 minutes with congestion for five miles.
Meanwhile, Hertfordshire Police said they was responding to a protest at junction 20 of the M25 near Kings Langley and urged motorists to seek alternative routes.
Surrey Police said two protesters had climbed motorway gantries between junctions 8 and 9 and junctions 12 and 13, stopping traffic in both directions on that part of the M25.
