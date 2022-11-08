Search

08 Nov 2022

McDonald’s ditching plastic cutlery for paper versions in all UK restaurants

08 Nov 2022 11:55 AM

McDonald’s is axing plastic cutlery in favour of paper-based spoons, knives and forks across England and Wales.

The fast-food giant said it hopes the move will eliminate 858 metric tonnes of plastic each year.

The new cutlery is made from renewable, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified pressed-paper and is fully recyclable and compostable, McDonald’s said.

It comes after the chain already switched to the paper-based alternatives across restaurants in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

McDonald’s said it will now gradually roll out the new cutlery across England and Wales from Tuesday as it phases out the plastic items.

The move, which will include a renewable and compostable McFlurry spoon, is part of the US-based firm’s sustainability strategy – Plan for Change.

This includes a goal to achieve net zero emissions across its UK and Ireland business by 2040.

McDonald’s also set a target to ensure all its packaging is made from renewable, recycled or certified sources and is fully recyclable and compostable by 2024.

It has already introduced paper-based straws, new McFlurry cups without plastic lids, and developed salad boxes made from card.

Nina Prichard, head of sustainable and ethical sourcing at McDonald’s, said: “As a business, we’re committed to taking action on packaging and waste and increasing our use of sustainable materials.

“We’re pleased to announce another step forward in eliminating single-use plastics and it’s great to be switching our famous McFlurry spoons to this new paper-based material.”

