08 Nov 2022

Alister Jack ‘committed to constituents’ despite report of possible peerage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 11:39 AM

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is “absolutely committed” to his constituents despite reports he is due to receive a peerage, a spokesman has said.

Reports in The Times newspaper on Tuesday claim Mr Jack is among those who could head to the House of Lords as part of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Mr Jack, who was made Scottish Secretary in 2019, was one of the former prime minister’s key allies north of the border when he was in Downing Street and has remained in the job under both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

But accepting a peerage would result in a by-election in his Dumfries and Galloway seat, with the Conservatives struggling in national polls.

The SNP came second in the constituency, having held it from 2015 to 2017, with Mr Jack holding a majority of almost 2,000.

A spokesman for Mr Jack told the PA news agency: “We cannot comment on speculation about peerages.

“Alister Jack is absolutely committed to representing his constituents and working with the Prime Minister to continue to deliver for people in Scotland.”

Mr Jack could continue in his role as Scottish Secretary from the House of Lords.

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, speaking before the statement from Mr Jack’s spokesman, said ministers were “looking for an escape route”, before challenging the Conservatives to call a general election.

