Search

08 Nov 2022

Sunak and allies could use G20 to ‘confront’ Putin if he attends – No 10

Sunak and allies could use G20 to ‘confront’ Putin if he attends – No 10

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 2:10 PM

Rishi Sunak, backed by British allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine, Downing Street said.

It is not yet clear whether the Russian leader, who has faced unanimous condemnation by Western leaders for the invasion of Ukraine, will attend the meeting in Indonesia later this month.

Mr Sunak, still only weeks into the job, will travel to the G20 in Bali in one of his first major global outings as prime minister after briefly attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday.

In Bali Mr Sunak is expected to meet fellow world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday Downing Street suggested that Mr Sunak would hope to use the meeting to “confront” the Russian leadership with other Western allies as the war in Ukraine continues.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is of the view that it would be right that collectively with our allies we confront any Russian official … who attends the G20 about their ongoing illegal war and use the same messages we have been using in one voice for so many months now.”

Pressed on whether Mr Sunak would sit down with Mr Putin at the summit in Bali, if the Russian leader attends, the spokesman declined to fully answer.

He told reporters that Mr Sunak “is of the view that he will speak with allies, whether it’s G7 or other allies, to further confront this illegal Russian aggression”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media