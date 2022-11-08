Search

08 Nov 2022

Migrant dragged out of view after shouting for help at processing centre

Migrant dragged out of view after shouting for help at processing centre

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 2:30 PM

A migrant trying to speak with the press at the Manston immigration processing centre has been pinned against a fence and dragged out of view.

A PA news agency photographer was taking pictures at the Kent site when a man inside started shouting “help” repeatedly and waving towards the cameras.

He was claiming he had been at the site for 30 days when staff members asked him to stop shouting.

The man did not stop and was then captured by photographers being pinned against a fence by four or five staff members before being dragged away from the cameras.

Milder weather means children can be heard playing from inside the compound, a former Ministry of Defence fire training centre.

The site is now back to a safe occupancy level of 1,600 people after reaching a high of 4,000 last week.

One local, who was walking past when the incident happened and wanted to remain anonymous, said he felt for the staff working there as the migrants inside “play up” when they know journalists are outside.

He also commented that he did not have faith in Home Secretary Suella Braverman, deriding her desire to be “photographed on the front page of the Telegraph waving away a plane taking migrants to Rwanda” and adding: “That deal just means we have to take people from Rwanda so there’s no benefit to us.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media