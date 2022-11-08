Search

08 Nov 2022

Three arrested in dawn drug raids by Met

08 Nov 2022 5:25 PM

Three men have been arrested in dawn raids at two north London addresses as part of a Metropolitan Police crackdown on drugs and violence in the capital.

The trio, aged 24, 25 and 29 and all from Islington, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on Tuesday and remain in custody.

Police are currently targeting London drug lines as part of Operation Yamata, launched in April as an offshoot of the force’s county lines response.

It comes after new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley listed drug gangs as one of five key areas the Met will focus on in a bid to boost confidence in Britain’s largest police force.

As part of the plan for his first 100 days, the force is seeking to disrupt high-risk and high-impact offenders, identifying those responsible for enforcing illegal markets through serious violence.

Since April, the operation has closed 112 lines, arrested 91 people and seen 85 charged, and seized £135,086 in cash, according to figures from the Met.

Outlining his plans for reform in September, Sir Mark highlighted drugs lines as one of the issues the Met would prioritise, along with arresting wanted suspects, neighbourhood policing, fraud and violent offenders.

He pledged changes including issuing every officer with their own work mobile phone and looking at advances in digital forensics.

Sir Mark said he wants to be able to show the public that progress has been made in key areas in 100 days, and to bring the force out of a form of special measures in 12 to 18 months.

He also wants to bring the annual number of homicides down below 100.

