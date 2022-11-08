Search

08 Nov 2022

Study confirms Covid-19 deaths ‘rare’ among children

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 8:25 PM

Some 81 children and young people died from Covid-19 in England in the first 21 months of the coronavirus, new figures show.

Between March 2020 and December 2021 some 185 under 20s died within 100 days of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Among the deaths attributed to Covid-19, 75% of these were among children with underlying health conditions – particularly those who are immunocompromised or have severe neurodisability.

Half of Covid-19 deaths among children occurred within a week of infection, most died within a month.

Research led by the UK Health Security Agency said the findings confirm that deaths from Covid-19 were “rare” among children.

Their new study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, concludes that infection tends to be mild in children and young people compared to adults.

But they noted that their study predates the omicron wave of the virus, which is still the dominant variant around the world.

“Our national surveillance in England continues to show a very, very low risk of death due to Covid-19 in children and teenagers, with most fatalities occurring in those with multiple and life-limiting underlying conditions,” said UKHSA consultant paediatrician Shamez Ladhani.

News

