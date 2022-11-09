Search

09 Nov 2022

Public transport fare zones should be considered across England – peers

Public transport fare zones should be considered across England – peers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Public transport fare zones should be considered for towns and cities across England to boost passenger numbers, according to peers.

A new report from the House of Lords Built Environment Committee stated that such a measure would “increase the attractiveness of public transport to passengers”.

It would also make it “considerably easier to deliver contactless ticketing”, the study stated.

Former Transport for London (TfL) deputy chairman Lord Moylan, who chairs the committee, said the introduction of zonal fares in the capital in 1981 “transformed the ticketing experience” and has proven “very popular and effective”.

He told the PA news agency that the system makes passengers “feel comfortable”.

He continued: “They feel they know the system and they feel that they don’t have to negotiate every journey, which of course with a traditional fares system you almost always are.

“There has been a much happier experience for passengers and it has attracted them more effectively onto public services.

“Rolling that out – not in every place necessarily – where you have a remotely integrated transport system could be a very effective way of making passengers comfortable.”

The cross-party committee urged the Government to evaluate the costs and benefits of implementing “a multimodal zonal ticketing system” for large towns and cities in England.

TfL uses nine fare zones which determine the price of journeys by London Underground, Docklands Light Railway, the Elizabeth line and mainline rail services.

Zone one covers the centre of the capital, while zone nine includes locations such as Brentwood, Essex and Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

The committee also warned that the end of coronavirus support for bus operators in England – planned for March 2023 – could lead to around a fifth of services being axed.

This “risks hitting the areas most in need of further economic development hardest”, the report stated.

“The Government must take action to ensure that the provision of a good standard of bus services is maintained: there is a risk that cutting services could lead to a downward spiral of steadily reducing demand.”

The report also urged the Government to publish its proposed review of the benefits and costs of providing concessionary travel to different groups.

Currently, everyone over the state pension age of 66 or with an eligible disability is entitled to apply for free travel on local bus services between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and at any time on weekends or bank holidays.

David Renard, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, said: “Several councils already see the benefits of fare zoning in their areas.

“The benefits of fare zoning could reach many more people if the Government were to provide additional powers.

“A greater role for councils in local rail services, a through ticketing system and greater franchising powers would help councils everywhere boost public passenger numbers.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media