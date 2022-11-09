Search

09 Nov 2022

‘Lonely Bounty’ returns for Celebrations Christmas ad slot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:25 AM

Mars Wrigley is making a contribution to the Christmas ad season with an update on its “Lonely Bounty” parody of festive retail tearjerkers.

The campaign is a sequel to last year’s ad in which the much-maligned Bounty found love with fellow outsider the Brussels sprout and follows a recent announcement that the chocolate is being removed from Celebrations tubs in a trial due to its unpopularity among consumers.

This year’s ad opens with Mr Bounty being confronted by Twitter trolls before he makes the decision to leave the Celebrations house for a life of solitude.

In true Christmas ad fashion, the story takes a heart-warming turn when Bounty is taken in by a kindly woman who reminds him that he is still cared for, before he returns to the Celebrations home with the tagline: “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”

Mars Wrigley said the ad takes “direct aim” at the John Lewis Christmas ads – complete with unexpected friendship and heartfelt montage to the lilting soundtrack.

Spokeswoman Emily Owen said: “Bounty has always been a divisive presence in the Celebrations tub but, no matter which side of the debate you stand, our film teaches an important lesson – you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

