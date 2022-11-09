Search

09 Nov 2022

What the papers say – November 9

09 Nov 2022 1:57 AM

The papers for Wednesday are led by Sir Gavin Williamson quitting Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet amid bullying allegations and former health secretary Matt Hancock’s imminent arrival on I’m a Celebrity.

The i, The Guardian and The Times all splash with the resignation of the cabinet office minister, with the latter adding that the Prime Minister is facing questions about his judgment as it is the third time Sir Gavin has had to leave government in as many years.

The story is also carried by the Daily Mail, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph.

Metro covers the minister’s exit from cabinet by juxtaposing it with Matt Hancock’s arrival in the “jungle” with the headline: “He’s in! And he is out.”

“Rumble in the jungle,” the Daily Mirror declares as “Hancock faces camp fury”, predicting that his fellow “celebs” will take him to task over the “Covid disaster”.

The Daily Star covers the story in its usual style, comparing the former health secretary to a clown, dubbing him “Coco”.

The reality television show is also the subject of The Sun‘s front page, although it concentrates more on the first contestant to leave.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express heralds its “major victory” as the Prime Minister prepares to announce he will honour the state pension triple lock after “hundreds of thousands of Britons” joined the newspaper’s campaign to demand the Government stick by its 2019 election manifesto pledge.

And the Financial Times reports that the crypto exchange FTX is on the brink of going into liquidation.

