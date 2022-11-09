Search

09 Nov 2022

Bumblebees less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers – study

Bumblebees less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 6:25 AM

Bumblebees are less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers because of certain changes associated with the chemicals, experts have said.

Scientists from the University of Bristol have found that treating flowers with commonly used synthetic fertilisers causes the electrical field around the flowers to change – making it harder for the bees to identify the species.

The researchers said the findings, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, could have important consequences for pollination, with negative impacts on the natural world.

Dr Ellard Hunting, of the University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences – who is the lead author on the paper, said: “We know that chemicals are toxic, but we know little about how they affect the immediate interaction between plants and pollinators.

“Flowers have a range of cues that attract bees to promote feeding and pollination.

“For instance, bees use cues like flower odour and colour, but they also use electric fields to identify plants.

“A big issue is thus – agrochemical application can distort floral cues and modify behaviour in pollinators like bees.”

For the study, the researchers investigated the effect of fertilisers commercially available in the UK on different types of floral cues used by bees.

When tested on lavenders, they observed that the sprays did not affect vision and smell, but that there was a response in the electric field surrounding the flowers – lasting for up to 25 minutes.

This change is substantially longer than natural fluctuations, such as those caused by wind, the experts said.

The scientists then simulated a rain event to see if the effects were reversed.

They observed the plant had the same lasting response when it rained after using the sprays.

A similar effect was also seen when the researchers sprayed the lavenders with a pesticide known as imidacloprid, which is banned for outdoor use in the UK and the European Union, but still used in the US and a hundred other countries.

Dr Hunting said: “That fertilisers affect bee behaviour by changing the way it experiences its physical environment gives a new perspective on how humans disturb the natural environment.

“Imagine yourself not being able to distinguish apples from tomatoes because someone sprayed some chemicals in the vegetable department.

“This may be relevant for all organisms that use the electric fields that are virtually everywhere in the environment.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media