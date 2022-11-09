Lorry crashes on M25 during Just Stop Oil protests

A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance after a lorry crashed on the M25 while Just Stop Oil protests were taking place.

A police officer was struck and injured by the vehicle after a rolling roadblock was put in place due to a person being in the road.

Essex Police said the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, has led to road closures between Junction 26 and Junction 27 clockwise.

We are at the scene of J30 of the M25 where one person has climbed a gantry, and one person was stopped. This will cause traffic disruption, so please find alternative routes if possible. We will update you as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/bMFbgc8IXx — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 9, 2022

The force has not confirmed whether it was the result of activists who have been demonstrating in the area, and the cause of the accident is unclear.

It said: “We’re currently responding to an incident and a subsequent lorry collision on the M25.”

Just Stop Oil said around 10 of its supporters climbed on to overhead gantries in “multiple locations” on the M25 from 6.30am on Wednesday, in what is the third consecutive day of protests on the UK’s busiest motorway.

They have been joined by activists from Animal Rebellion, a group campaigning for “a plant-based food system”.

Officers were also at Junction 30 of the M25, where one Just Stop Oil protester had climbed a gantry, while one person was stopped.

Police warned the action would cause disruption to traffic in the area.

*******UPDATE 7.17AM*******There is currently one protester on the gantry between junctions 9-8. One was arrested by officers before they could climb up. pic.twitter.com/MQ50WHbQfG — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) November 9, 2022

Surrey Police confirmed one protester was on a gantry near Junction 8 on the motorway.

The force said: “Officers are proactively patrolling the rest of the M25, as they have been all week.”

The M25 is closed between Junctions 7 and 8 clockwise.

Kent Police said officers are responding to a report of protesters close to Junction 4.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “We’re ready to respond to any protest activity on #M25 with partner forces again today.

“We know this disruption is incredibly frustrating for the public.

“We will act as swiftly as possible to remove any individuals intent on obstructing the road and get traffic moving again.”

🚨 BREAKING: M25 BLOCKED AGAIN 🦺 From 6:30am, around 10 supporters of Just Stop Oil climbed onto overhead gantries of the M25 in multiple locations, causing police to halt traffic. 🛢They are demanding the government halt all new oil and gas licenses.#COP27 #A22Network #M25 pic.twitter.com/5d49HyKWjv — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 9, 2022

Just Stop Oil said in a statement: “This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere.

“This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project.

“Our supporters will be returning today, tomorrow and the next day, and the next day after that, and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK.”

Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October, which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged, and officers working a total of 9,438 additional shifts.

According to Just Stop Oil, its supporters have been arrested more than 2,000 times since its campaign began on April 1, and 15 are currently in prison.