Search

09 Nov 2022

Parents urged to support research aimed at protecting babies from RSV infections

Parents urged to support research aimed at protecting babies from RSV infections

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 3:42 PM

Parents are being urged to support research into a respiratory virus that is the leading cause of infant hospital admissions in the UK.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common seasonal virus that affects 90% of children worldwide before the age of two.

While some babies experience mild cold-like illness, for others, infection can lead to more severe lung problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

It is estimated that around 30,000 babies and children under five are admitted to hospitals in the UK every year due to RSV.

Around 12,000 babies up to 12 months old in the UK will take part in the Harmonie study to assess the effectiveness of Nirsevimab.

Nirsevimab is a monoclonal antibody – man-made proteins that act like natural human antibodies in the immune system – which has already been proven to be safe in previous clinical trials involving 4,000 babies.

It has been approved in the European Union (EU) for the prevention of RSV in babies during their first RSV season, with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reportedly expected to give it the green light this week.

The trial will also include another 8,000 babies from France and Germany.

Infants taking part will be randomly assigned into one of two groups: one group will receive a single dose of Nirsevimab via injection while the other will not.

All babies will have virtual follow-up appointments.

If found to be effective, the Nirsevimab jab could act as a preventative treatment for thousands of children in the UK and around the world and reduce hospital admissions, the experts said.

Dr Simon Drysdale, consultant pediatrician in infectious diseases at St George’s University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and co-chief investigator of the study, said: “The Harmonie study is looking at how strongly babies can be protected from illness caused by RSV infection through a single antibody dose, which acts in the same way as antibodies in our own bodies but is targeted specifically to fight RSV.”

Dr Simon Royal, primary investigator for the Harmonie study, NIHR National Specialty Lead for Primary Care, Honorary Assistant Professor at the University of Nottingham Medical School, added: “We would encourage parents to support this important study, with the knowledge that they will be making an invaluable contribution to the health of babies now and in the future.”

The Harmonie study is a collaboration between Sanofi, its partner AstraZeneca, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Those looking for information can visit www.rsvharmoniestudy.com

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media