Search

09 Nov 2022

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting apologises after Corbyn ‘senile’ comment

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting apologises after Corbyn ‘senile’ comment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 7:38 PM

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has apologised after he called former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “senile”.

The Labour frontbencher said he made the remarks “in jest” in Parliament as the Prime Minister gave a statement on the Cop27 climate summit.

The comment came as Mr Corbyn tried to raise a point of order in the House of Common.

He was mentioned by Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s questions as Mr Sunak hit back at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the weekly exchange.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle denied the request and asked why the ex-Labour MP was raising a point of order.

Mr Streeting can be heard saying: “He’s gone senile.”

Later the Ilford North MP tweeted about his remark: “In jest, but I accept in poor taste. I’ve dropped Jeremy a note directly to apologise for any offence caused.”

Mr Corbyn, who now sits as independent MP for Islington North after being removed from Labour, appeared to address the remarks on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, tweeting: “Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK. By 2025, over 1 million people will be suffering from the disease. The impact on loved ones is unquantifiable.

“Now, more than ever, we need a National Care Service — publicly funded and free for all those who need it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media