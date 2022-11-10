Search

10 Nov 2022

Helpline advisers gear up for calls from ‘huge’ number facing homelessness

Helpline advisers gear up for calls from ‘huge’ number facing homelessness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 1:01 AM

Helpline advisers are gearing up to answer calls from a “huge” number of people facing homelessness this winter as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The charity Shelter received almost 95,000 calls to its emergency helpline between August and October – more than a thousand calls a day.

Of these, 78% were already homeless or at risk of homelessness, up from 70% over the same period last year.

Shelter said 70% of callers over the past three months said the cost-of-living crisis is making their housing situation worse.

Advisers on the helpline, which is part-funded by M&S Food, expect to deal with a “huge” number of calls this winter as bills, prices and private rents increase.

Five per cent of every sale from M&S’s Festive Food on the Move range goes towards the helpline, while customers can also donate to Shelter via Sparks.

Andrea Deakin, helpline manager at Shelter, said: “Our advisers are doing everything they can to help people find or keep hold of their home in what’s expected to be one of the toughest winters as the cost-of-living crisis goes from bad to worse.

“Day in, day out our advisers hear appalling stories of people in the most desperate situations, from the man whose increasing rent meant he only had one bag of rice to last him until payday to the homeless families bounced from hostel to hostel.

“We know we’ve got our work cut out, but everyone who picks something up from M&S’s Food on the Move range will help those putting on a brave face despite unimaginable hardship in their fight for a home.”

Jo Daniels, head of partnerships at M&S, added: “We’ve been supporting Shelter since 2005 and have donated £14.6 million in that time thanks to our generous colleagues and customers.

“We are very proud of what the partnership has achieved – not only do we support through our Festive Food on the Move range, but Shelter is also one of our Sparks charities meaning customers can help every time they shop.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media