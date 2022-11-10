Search

10 Nov 2022

What the papers say – November 10

What the papers say – November 10

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 3:26 AM

The front pages splash on British nurses voting for their first national strike, America’s midterm elections and Russia ordering its troops to retreat from occupied Kherson.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Star all cover looming industrial action at around half of hospitals which will cause thousands of operations to be cancelled – including for patients with cancer and other deadly diseases.

The i adds that Health Secretary Steve Barclay has set the Government on a “collision course with striking nurses after claiming their pay demands are ‘out of step’ with the current economic circumstances the UK faces”.

The Daily Mirror carries the first-hand accounts of two nurses who say they have been forced to survive on patients’ leftovers as they struggle with the spiralling cost of living.

Elsewhere, Metro reports that more people than ever are turning to food banks to survive amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman has demanded police “step up” and crack down on climate change activists, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail say.

The Financial Times and The Guardian report the Democrats avoided a crushing defeat in the US midterms but still risk losing control of Congress.

Russia has ordered its troops to withdraw from the occupied city of Kherson – signally a possible major turning point in the Ukraine war, The Independent writes.

And The Sun‘s front page carries Jennifer Aniston’s “secret IVF battle to have children”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media