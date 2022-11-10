Search

10 Nov 2022

Bail for student arrested on suspicion of egging Charles and Camilla

Police have bailed a student who was arrested after the King and Queen Consort were pelted with eggs during a visit to York.

North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was interviewed after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at Micklegate Bar when the royal couple arrived to begin a series of engagements in the city on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to the city by local dignitaries when a protester booed and threw four eggs at them.

None of them hit the couple, who were ushered away from the scene.

The man, confirmed as a student at the University of York, shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was detained by officers.

Others in the crowds lining the streets booed him and shouted “God save the King”.

Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

The University of York later said it was “appalled” by the images and will consider misconduct proceedings.

Charles and Camilla were just beginning the second day of a two-day visit to Yorkshire and unveiled a statue of his late mother at York Minster.

