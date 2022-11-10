Search

10 Nov 2022

Labour MP claims Westminster has a ‘whisper network list’ of politicians to avoid

Labour MP claims Westminster has a ‘whisper network list’ of politicians to avoid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 3:05 PM

A Labour MP has claimed there is a “whisper network list” of roughly 40 politicians to avoid in Westminster.

Charlotte Nichols, who represents Warrington North, said she was sat down when she first arrived in Parliament and presented with the names of dozens of MPs to keep at arm’s length.

She said she was told she should never be alone with these people, accept a drink from them or share a lift with them.

Indeed, she was advised she should try to avoid them “as far as possible” to keep herself safe, she recalled.

But she stressed the most “dangerous” people are those “you least suspect”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Ms Nichols, who was elected in 2019, said she would have the “perfect job” if it was not for “abuse online” and “the culture of toxicity” within Westminster itself.

She said the good in her role still “outweighs the bad” at this stage, but revealed the extent to which she had been advised to take precautions to protect herself from fellow politicians.

Asked what it is like to be a new MP in Westminster, and what she has witnessed in terms of the “toxicity” she described, Ms Nichols claimed there are people universally known in Parliament for their involvement in “bullying or sexual misconduct”.

“We all know and nothing is done and they continue to walk around and do their jobs – and there’s that kind of culture of impunity on it,” she said.

Ms Nichols said she steers clear of these individuals, adding: “Everyone has a kind of whisper network list of the people to avoid, but the problem is that some of the most dangerous people are people who would be the people you least suspect.”

Pressed on what she meant by this “whisper network”, she said: “When I first came into Parliament, there was a group of people that I knew who kind of sat me down and gave me a list of MPs who I should never accept a drink from, who I should never be alone with, who I should never get in a lift with, and who I should try to avoid as far as possible to keep myself safe.”

Ms Nichols did not identify any of these politicians, but said there were roughly 40 on the list.

“I think I was quite staggered at how long the list was,” she said, adding that new names appear “all the time”.

It comes as Westminster has been rocked by a series of scandals over alleged bullying or harassment from MPs in recent months.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media