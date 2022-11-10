Search

10 Nov 2022

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails for deployment to northern Europe

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails for deployment to northern Europe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 3:42 PM

Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail to deploy to northern Europe with Nato allies.

The aircraft carrier left Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire, to head a carrier strike group which will include a force made up of warships, helicopters and F35B Lightning fighter jets.

The 65,000 tonne warship recently returned from the US where it hosted the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) in New York – a defence conference focusing on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations.

It had taken up the role after sister ship HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight after suffering a broken propeller shaft.

A navy spokesman said that F-35B Lightning jets from 617 Squadron will carry out flying operations during the latest deployment called Operation Achillean.

Helicopters from 820, 845, 815 and 825 Naval Air Squadrons will also be carrying out their own sorties.

He said: “The Carrier Strike Group will work closely with Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force allies as the UK underscores its commitment to safeguarding European security.”

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a coalition of 10 like-minded nations, which are dedicated to maintaining the security of northern Europe.

Commodore John Voyce, Portsmouth’s naval base commander, said: “We wish HMS Queen Elizabeth and all the Carrier Strike Group the best of luck on their upcoming deployment.

“All at Portsmouth’s Naval Base are proud to support the Royal Navy’s flagship and prepare her for Operation Achillean. We look forward to welcoming her home when it is complete.

“This latest deployment builds on a range of operations and exercises with JEF allies this year for the Royal Navy, including maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea.”

A second task force led by transport dock HMS Albion has also been deployed as part of Operation Achillean with visits already carried out to Montenegro, Libya, Cyprus and Egypt.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media