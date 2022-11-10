Search

10 Nov 2022

British Airways ends strict uniform rules around make-up and accessories

British Airways ends strict uniform rules around make-up and accessories

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

British Airways is giving its crew the choice of what make-up or accessories they want to wear, regardless of their gender.

In an overhaul of the company’s strict uniform rules, all of its staff will be able to express themselves by wearing mascara or taking their luggage on in a handbag.

They will also be able to paint their nails or add some lip colour.

However, there will be no changes to the airline’s physical uniforms.

A spokesman for British Airways said the company was “committed to an inclusive working environment”.

“We are proud of all of our colleagues at British Airways and we are committed to an inclusive working environment,” the spokesman said.

“We have worked with our people to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories, allowing our colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.”

It comes after Virgin Airlines announced that it would give its crew the choice of what uniform to wear.

The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniform.

Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while men wore burgundy.

