10 Nov 2022

Warwick University says body found in search for missing academic Tom Marsh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 11:17 PM

Warwick University has said that a body has been found in the search for missing academic Professor Tom Marsh.

Prof Marsh, 60, went missing on September 16 while working at La Silla observatory, which is located on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert in Chile.

On Thursday, Warwick University said that a body had been found following an update from local authorities searching for the astronomer.

In a Twitter update, police said that the body had been found in the desert around three miles away from the observatory after an “intense search”.

The police gave their condolences to Prof Marsh’s family, who are in northern Chile, having travelled out there to assist in the search operation.

In a statement Warwick University said that no formal identification of the body has been made yet.

Provost Christine Ennew said that it was “deeply distressing” news for Prof Marsh’s family, as well as the university’s wider community.

“This is deeply distressing news for Tom’s family and our thoughts are of course with them, along with his colleagues and our wider community,” she said.

“And we realise it’s particularly difficult while people are waiting for formal identification to take place.

“I know what a terrible time this is for the colleagues who knew Tom and counted him as a close friend as well as an inspirational academic and mentor.

“For anyone who has been impacted by today’s news, please do use the wellbeing support that’s there to help you during this difficult time.

“We will keep you updated with any further developments.”

An FCDO spokesperson said they are in contact with the local authorities.

“We are supporting the family of a British man missing in Chile and are in contact with the local authorities,” they said.

News

