Search

11 Nov 2022

People set to observe Armistice Day silence marking end of First World War

People set to observe Armistice Day silence marking end of First World War

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 11:30 PM

People across the UK are set to fall silent to mark Armistice Day on Friday – as the Foreign Secretary condemns Russia for bringing bloodshed back to Europe.

Poignant services will be held across the country for the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are due to attend the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services are also being held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

In Edinburgh, the city’s depute lord provost, councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, will join veterans, serving personnel and the public to pay tribute at the city’s Garden of Remembrance.

The short open-air service led by Legion Scotland National Padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell will be followed by the laying of wreaths before the One O’Clock Gun fires at 11am from Edinburgh Castle.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will attend a remembrance service hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Mr Cleverly said: “Since 1918 we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace.

“Yet as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor.

“As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine’s fight for freedom today.

“The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with an historic ally in Paris today.”

Mr Cleverly will also meet with French foreign minister Catherine Colonna.

They are expected to discuss the two countries’ support for Ukraine, joint work to improve energy security and illegal migration, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said.

They will also discuss preparations for next year’s UK-France summit, it added.

The Armistice was signed between the Allies and Germany in a railway carriage in the forest of Compiegne to end the First World War in 1918.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media