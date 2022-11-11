Search

11 Nov 2022

Fitness for trial reports ordered on man accused of Celtic Park indecent assault

11 Nov 2022 12:25 PM

Prosecutors are to seek reports into whether a man accused of indecently assaulting a teenager at Celtic Park and another at the club’s former training ground is fit to stand trial, a court has heard.

Francis Cairney, 87, is charged with indecently assaulting one boy in the late 1970s and another in the 1980s at football facilities, and a third boy in a hotel room in Aviemore and a car in Cumbernauld.

He pleads not guilty to the charges.

Glasgow Sheriff Court previously heard that Cairney has dementia and questions were raised over whether he would be fit to stand trial.

At a hearing at the court on Friday, Cairney’s lawyer David Fisken said prosecutors have said more information about his condition is needed.

He said: “Mr Cairney is not present today, he has significant health difficulties. He pleads not guilty.

“He has mental health difficulties and the Crown are to instruct a Crown report into his fitness to stand trial.”

Fiscal depute Lauren Donnelly asked for the case to be adjourned until January.

She said: “This is a matter where the Crown will now require to instruct their own reports.”

It is alleged that Cairney, from Uddingston, indecently assaulted a boy then aged between 15 and 16 in a car in Paisley and in the dressing rooms at Barrowfield training ground, Celtic’s former training ground in Glasgow, on various occasions between July 1978 and June 1979.

He is also accused of assaulting the boy by punching and slapping him in the dressing room at Barrowfield between those dates.

It is also alleged that Cairney indecently assaulted another boy then aged between 15 and 18 in the dressing room at Barrowfield training ground and at Celtic Park football ground on various occasions between February 1986 and December 1988.

The fourth charge alleges he indecently assaulted a boy then aged between 15 and 16 at a hotel room in Aviemore and a car in Cumbernauld on various occasions between August 1988 and June 1989.

Sheriff Gerard Bonnar adjourned the case until a trial date on January 23 next year.

