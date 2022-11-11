Search

11 Nov 2022

Burglar who grabbed house keys through cat flap jailed for three years

Burglar who grabbed house keys through cat flap jailed for three years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 4:47 PM

A burglar who grabbed house keys through a cat flap has been jailed for three years.

Daniel Meade, 43, of Upper Rainham Road, Havering, used the keys to unlock the back door of an address in Dagenham at around 5.30pm on August 27 of this year, the Metropolitan Police said.


Meade approached the back door after slipping down a side path and climbing through a bush.

After entering the home he stole a number of items including perfume, toy figurines and a handbag before making his escape.

However, police were called to the scene and swiftly located and arrested him.

He was taken into custody and jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 27 after pleading guilty to burglary. He was also fined £228.

Pc Adam Sparrow, East Area Command Unit, said it was a “frightening ordeal” for the victim.

“This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who was not at home but was able to see him via CCTV,” he said.

“She called us and we were quickly on scene to arrest him. Meade has a long history of offending, including burglary offences.

“Many burglaries are opportunistic, as is the case here.

“I would advise Londoners to keep storage of their personal items well out of sight and reach of any thieves, as well as investing in deterrents such as lighting and CCTV – the availability of which left Meade with no choice but to plead guilty here.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media