What the papers say – November 15

The fate of pensions in the imminent autumn budget is splashed across some of the Tuesday papers.

A suggestion from Rishi Sunak that the pensions triple lock will be reinstated following a year-long suspension is front page of the Daily Express and The Independent.

Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday Including @StutiNMishra at #COP27 on a blow to hopes for #LossAndDamage and @Beltrew in Kherson hears stories of torture by occupying Russian forces pic.twitter.com/Bj9ZQoqK9R — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) November 14, 2022

The Daily Mirror leads with an interview with actor Ricky Tomlinson, who warns some pensioners may die if the Prime Minister does not keep the triple lock.

Tuesday's front page – keep pension pledge or 'forgotten' elderly will die #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VoB88rsvsF pic.twitter.com/3iJqZRc1MY — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 14, 2022

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is on the i saying taxes should be hiked for major multinational businesses and non-doms in the UK instead of low income earners.

Tuesday's front page – Starmer: rise UK taxes for Amazon and non-doms, not low earners #TomorrowsPapersToday Exclusive interview by @ChaplainChloe: https://t.co/dMuCuAqXlt pic.twitter.com/tVlHM5gKzr — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 14, 2022

Two of England’s largest Tory-run councils have warned the PM they may go bankrupt in the near future, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 15 November 2022: Tory councils warn Sunak on stark risk of bankruptcy pic.twitter.com/94h5OsGowb — The Guardian (@guardian) November 14, 2022

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is on Metro, after she signed a deal with her French counterpart in an attempt to slow migrant crossings.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 YES OUI CAN 🔴 French sign deal to boost patrols on beaches by 40% in joint bid to stop flow of migrant small boats #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Unkdy5H5Xm — Metro (@MetroUK) November 14, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is front page of The Sun for the second straight day, this time hitting out at Gary Neville.

On tomorrow's front page: Cristiano Ronaldo has accused Gary Neville of criticising him to get more fame — and declared the TV pundit is no friend of his.https://t.co/x0yGuDoevU pic.twitter.com/ph5p5153T7 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 14, 2022

The Financial Times says tensions over Taiwan have overshadowed a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday November 15 https://t.co/l3mM0J5wR2 pic.twitter.com/7eUBtlFHI6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 14, 2022

And the Daily Star reports Wetherspoons is struggling to source eggs for breakfasts so is replacing them with sausages.