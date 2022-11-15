Search

15 Nov 2022

Police ‘struggling to find gunman who shot drill rapper eight times in gang war’

Police ‘struggling to find gunman who shot drill rapper eight times in gang war’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 12:21 PM

A drill rapper killed amid gang violence in south London was shot eight times, an inquest has been told.

Lemar Urquhart, 27, the son of boxer Dillian Whyte’s promoter Dean Whyte, was gunned down in Railton Road, Brixton, after a high-speed car chase between rival gangsters.

He was driving a white MG which hit and killed Brazilian Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva, 23, who was in the area on his moped making his last delivery of the day.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick told the inquest on Tuesday a manhunt for the gunman continues.

He said: “The occupants of the grey Alfa Romeo, both the driver and the suspect who shot Mr Urquhart, have yet to be identified.

“Investigations are ongoing into identifying those responsible.”

He told coroner Dr Julian Morris: “Identifying the suspects involved is proving difficult at the moment.”

After the car chase, on October 30, the white MG hit Mr Da Silva’s moped head-on before Mr Urquhart and a passenger ran off, the court heard.

They were chased by a passenger from the back of the Alfa Romeo, with Mr Urquhart killed when they opened fire.

Mr Fitzpatrick said he has spoken to Mr Da Silva’s mother in Brazil via an interpreter, with the family “very keen to have the body repatriated as soon as possible”.

Dr Morris said: “I will release both bodies on November 28 so that Mr Da Silva can be repatriated back to Brazil for his family to arrange suitable, as they wish, funeral services, and the same for Mr Urquhart.”

The inquest was adjourned while the police investigation continues.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media