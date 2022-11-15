Search

15 Nov 2022

Son admits killing his parents

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 12:38 PM

A son has admitted stabbing his parents to death.

William Warrington, 40, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility.

Warrington, from St George’s Street, Cheltenham had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told High Court judge Mrs Justice Eady the pleas were acceptable to the Crown.

Warrington’s parents, who were divorced, were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on the morning of March 2 this year.

Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am.

A short while later, his ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

Since the killing Warrington, of St George’s Street, Cheltenham has been detained at Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility.

