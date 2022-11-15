Search

Sunak refuses to say if he has private healthcare

Sunak refuses to say if he has private healthcare

Rishi Sunak has refused to say if he has private healthcare, saying it was “not appropriate” to talk “about one’s family’s healthcare”.

The Prime Minister, who is currently in Bali for the G20 summit, is thought to be the richest ever inhabitant of Downing Street with a fortune far larger than the King’s.

Asked whether he has, or has ever had, private health insurance, the Prime Minister told ITV News: “In general, I wouldn’t normally talk about the healthcare that me or my family receive for obvious reasons.

“But what’s important is that we have an NHS and a healthcare system that is there for people when they need it.

“That’s why as Chancellor I oversaw record increases in NHS funding. It’s why I’ve prioritised it recently to make sure that we can work through the elective backlog.

“I think most people would appreciate that talking about one’s family’s health care is probably not appropriate.”

Asked the same thing last week, Sir Keir Starmer told the broadcaster he did not pay for private medical care, because the “NHS is in my DNA”.

Put to Mr Sunak that the Labour leader answered the question, the Prime Minister replied: “Well, for obvious reasons”.

Mr Sunak also dodged an enquiry on the topic during Prime Minister’s Questions last week.

He was asked by Labour MP Karl Turner if he would ring a GP or go to accident and emergency service if he or a family member became unwell – or “use some of his £750 million unearned wealth to pay privately and see somebody there and then”.

Mr Sunak replied: “I’m very grateful and let me put on record my thanks to the fantastic team at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton, who have provided excellent care to my family over the years.”

