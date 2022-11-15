Search

15 Nov 2022

Inactivity in jobs market rises as long-term sick hits record high

Inactivity in jobs market rises as long-term sick hits record high

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 2:21 PM

Britain’s jobs market continues to be dogged by rising inactivity in the workforce as those off due to long-term sickness hit a record high – while more young people are now out of work and not looking for jobs, official figures have shown.

The rate of inactivity in the labour force lifted to 21.6% in the third quarter, up from 21.4% in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The latest statistics put the number of 16 to 64-year-olds not in work or actively seeking work at just under nine million between July and September, more than half a million higher than at the end of 2019.

Workforce inactivity was largely driven by yet another rise in the number of people off work due to long-term sickness, which jumped to a record high of 2.5 million.

But the rate also increased due to a greater number of younger people aged 16-24 years and 35-49 years not in the employment market.

Darren Morgan, director of labour and economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The proportion of people neither working nor looking for work has risen again.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, this shift has largely been caused by older workers leaving the labour market altogether, but in the most recent quarter the main contribution has actually come from younger groups.”

James Smith at ING said the lengthy NHS waiting lists seen since the pandemic is likely to be a factor behind rising inactivity, which is compounding worker shortages in the UK.

He said: “There are now almost half a million additional people registered as out of the workforce due to long-term illness than before the pandemic began.

“Unnervingly, this seems to be a fairly UK-specific issue, and most countries have seen inactivity rates resume a long-term downtrend as the Covid shock has faded.”

He added: “Recent ONS analysis confirmed that there’s no single condition that’s causing all this, though it’s hard to escape the conclusion that ballooning NHS waiting lists are a contributing factor.

“Those workers that have left a job due to illness are predominantly in lower-paid sectors and roles, most noticeably in consumer services.

“That suggests it may well be a contributing factor to the worker shortages we’re seeing in hospitality.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media