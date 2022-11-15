Second suspect arrested in Bedfordshire double murder investigation

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two men and the attempted murder of a third after a triple stabbing in Bedfordshire on Sunday.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and of attempted murder on Tuesday.

It comes after police arrested another man, who remains in custody, on suspicion of the same offences on Monday.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in Tithe Farm Road, in Houghton Regis, at 1.18am on Sunday.

Emergency services found three men with stab wounds – two were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

On Monday, Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Inspector for the Central Community Policing team, Cray Birch, met with local councillors to discuss the force’s approach to tackling knife crime in the area.

Labour councillor Antonia Ryan said: “We would like to once again acknowledge the devastating stabbings in Houghton Regis that claimed the lives of two men in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Our sincere thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the victims at this very difficult time.

“We sincerely hope that the young man who remains in hospital makes a full recovery and receives support for the incredible trauma he has experienced.

“Finally, we would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the emergency services that attended the scene for their ongoing work to support all affected.”

Chief Inspector Birch added: “While colleagues from our Major Crime Unit conduct enquires to progress the investigation, we have greatly increased our presence and patrols in the area and ensured we are on hand to support the public and alleviate fears following this shocking incident.

“The level of violence involved in this attack will have a profound effect on residents across the town.

“As a community policing team, it is our role to engage with the public and provide the reassurance they need to feel safe at such a heightened time.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or report online quoting Operation Crux.