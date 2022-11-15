Search

16 Nov 2022

Sunak: UK working with allies after Russian missiles ‘cross into Poland’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 12:16 AM

Rishi Sunak said that the UK would “support our allies” in a bid to find out what exactly happened, following reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland on Tuesday.

It comes as US President Joe Biden held a call with Polish President Andrzej Duda, in which Mr Biden “offered full US support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation”.

The Prime Minister, who is currently at the G20 in Bali with other world leaders, said that he had spoken to the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace about the incident.

Mr Sunak also spoke himself to Mr Duda and “reiterated the UK’s solidarity” with the country, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

He tweeted: “We are urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support our allies as they establish what has happened.

“We are also coordinating with our international partners, including NATO.”

Mr Cleverly said that the UK was “urgently looking” into the report that Russian missiles had landed in the Nato member state close to the border with Ukraine, reportedly killing two people.

Little information is so far known about the incident, but it has already sparked concern in Ukraine and among the war-torn nation’s allies in Europe and beyond.

Mr Cleverly tweeted late on Tuesday: “We are urgently looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and are in contact with our Polish friends and Nato allies.”

According to a White House readout, Mr Biden “offered full US support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation” and “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO”.

