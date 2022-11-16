Search

16 Nov 2022

Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Sir Robert Buckland to receive knighthoods from King

16 Nov 2022 3:45 AM

Two Tory MPs will be among a number of people recognised with royal honours as the King carries out his first full investiture ceremony as sovereign at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Sir Robert Buckland, who served as justice secretary under Boris Johnson, will receive the honour of Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE).

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith will also receive a knighthood for political and public service.

Novelist Anthony Horowitz, singer Pauline Black, parasport athletes Kylie Grimes and Kadeena Cox, chef Angela Hartnett and boxer Lauren Price are also due to receive awards.

It is understood to be Charles’s first full investiture since becoming King in September.

He held a smaller investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in October.

Mr Horowitz, who has written more than 40 books including the Alex Rider teen spy series, was made CBE for services to literature.

Mrs Black, a singer, actress and author – who was lead singer of The Selecter, is also set to collect her OBE for services to entertainment.

Cyclist Ms Cox, who won two golds for Great Britain at the 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo, will receive her OBE for services to athletics and cycling.

Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Ms Hartnett will receive an OBE for services to the hospitality industry and to the NHS during the Covid-19 response.

Ms Grimes, the only woman in the mixed gender GB team that won a historic first Paralympic medal in wheelchair rugby at Tokyo 2020, will also receive her MBE.

Ms Price, who became the first Welsh fighter to win an Olympic Games boxing gold at Tokyo 2020, is also due to receive her MBE.

News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

