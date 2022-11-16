Search

16 Nov 2022

UK inflation jumps to 41-year high of 11.1% due to surging energy bills

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 8:23 AM

Soaring energy bills sent UK inflation to its highest level for 41 years in October as households felt the brunt of the cost of living crisis, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation jumped to a higher than expected 11.1% in October – the highest rate since October 1981 and up from 10.1% in September, as gas and electricity costs rocketed, despite Government support limiting the rise in bills.

Most economists had been expecting rise to 10.7%.

The ONS said gas prices have leaped nearly 130% higher over the past year, while electricity has risen by around 66%.

Families were also hit by rising costs across a range of food items, which also pushed up the cost of living to eye watering levels.

The jump in inflation – the biggest leap since March to April – comes despite the Government energy support, which has sought to limit Ofgem’s energy price cap at around £2,500 a year.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Rising gas and electricity prices drove headline inflation to its highest level for over 40 years, despite the Energy Price Guarantee.”

He added: “Increases across a range of food items also pushed up inflation.

“These were partially offset by motor fuels, where average petrol prices fell on the month, while the price for diesel rose taking the disparity in price between the two fuels to the highest on record.

“There was further evidence that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by crude oil and petroleum prices.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt blamed the impact of the pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine for the spike in prices as he warned that “tough” decisions on tax and spending would be needed in Thursday’s autumn statement.

