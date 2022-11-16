Search

16 Nov 2022

Tesco upgrades ‘reduced to clear’ areas amid customer demand

Tesco upgrades ‘reduced to clear’ areas amid customer demand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 2:55 PM

Tesco is upgrading its ‘reduced to clear’ areas in stores with new, permanent signage as increasing numbers of customers seek out the items in an effort to cut costs.

The facelift for the areas will include new banners reading ‘Reduced in price. Just as nice’.

Previously, yellow-stickered items were deposited on unmarked shelves at certain times of the day.

The areas will be rolled out to 100 stores by Christmas and more throughout next year.

The grocer hopes the revamp will tempt the 29% of customers who said they would buy reduced items more often if the section was made more visually appealing.

‘Reduced to clear’ items include products such as salads, meat and bread which are nearing their expiry date, as well as discontinued items.

Tesco said the drive to encourage shoppers to the deals was also part of its ongoing efforts to cut food waste.

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “We want customers to spend less at Tesco, and our ‘reduced in price’ sections in stores now offer the reassurance that these products are just as nice and are another reminder there’s great value to be found on every aisle at Tesco.”

Increasing pressure on household budgets has led to a sharp rise in the number of shoppers looking for yellow sticker deals.

A new YouGov poll commissioned by Tesco found that 69% of shoppers now look out for markdowns in store, with 33% of customers seeking these reductions more frequently.

Meat products are the most popular reduced item, followed by ready meals, vegetables and desserts.

Of those who watch for yellow sticker reductions, 71% said they were a cheaper option when they want to eat the food straight away and 51% said it was a cost-effective way to stock up the freezer.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media