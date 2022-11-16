Search

16 Nov 2022

Longer freight trains will be used to cut costs and emissions

Longer freight trains will be used to cut costs and emissions

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 3:41 PM

Moving goods by rail will be more cost effective and environmentally friendly due to longer freight trains being allowed.

The Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) said its research into couplers – which connect wagons – found they can safely transport either 16% or 13% more weight, depending on their type.

It means around 12,000 freight wagons – more than half the total on Britain’s railways – can now form part of longer trains.

For a 50-mile return journey with 24 wagons, the number of wagons that can be pulled will increase to 27 and carbon dioxide emissions will be cut by 0.25 tonnes, according to the RSSB.

There will also be annual financial saving of £291,000 based on a train making 16 return journeys a week.

RSSB lead research analyst Aaron Barrett said: “It’s good to see the results of our research directly helping freight train operators.

“By enabling longer trains, more goods and materials can be hauled per journey.

“This will have a hugely positive impact on emissions and financial efficiency.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said the results of the Department for Transport-funded research are “hugely promising”.

He said: “It’s great to see how we’re continuing to improve our freight network so even more goods and materials can be moved with every journey, strengthening the UK supply chain.

“Government investment into new ideas and innovations is vital as we continue to strengthen the UK supply chain and strive towards greener freight and net zero by 2050.”

Maggie Simpson, director general of industry body the Rail Freight Group, said: “Rail Freight Group members have been working hard to improve the efficiency and performance of their rail freight services and look forward to moving more goods and materials on the new capacity this research has identified.

“RSSB’s research projects are bringing modern thinking and analysis to age-old issues and will enable more goods to be hauled by train without needing investment in new infrastructure or rolling stock.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media