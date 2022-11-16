Search

16 Nov 2022

Jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial told not to take ‘moralistic’ approach to verdict

Jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial told not to take ‘moralistic’ approach to verdict

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 4:57 PM

Jurors trying the rape case of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy have been told not to take a “moralistic” approach when considering their verdicts.

Judge Steven Everett said some jurors were possibly “not impressed” with the behaviour towards women of the Premier League footballer and his friend and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

The 28-year-old France international is accused of being a “predator” who turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game.

The jury heard that, during the pandemic, the flat Mendy rented in Manchester and his home, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, were used for lockdown-busting parties, where women and girls were sexually assaulted and raped.

One rape complainant claimed Mendy told her having sex with him was a “privilege” and boasted of having intercourse with 10,000 women.

Mendy and Matturie say any sexual contact was consensual.

Judge Everett, giving the jury legal directions on how to approach the evidence before prosecution and defence closing speeches and his summing up of the case, said: “Please also remember this is a court of law and not a court of morals.

“When you were listening to the evidence of witnesses, be it for the prosecution or from Mr Mendy, you may have concluded that both Mr Mendy and Mr Matturie wanted to have sex with a number of women and at times were prepared to have sexual contact with the same woman at the same party on the same day.

“It is entirely possible you have come to the conclusion that you were not impressed with that approach, one which Mr Mendy himself accepted was, to use his words, disrespectful to the women he had sex with.

“Neither defendant is on trial for this activity, or for that matter breaches of lockdown rules or bail conditions.

“You must judge this case on the evidence you have heard and not allow any moralistic view that you have about this behaviour to cloud your judgement.”

Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, has accused Mendy of being a “danger to women” who believed the rules did not apply to himself and got it “terribly wrong” in believing women and girls were consenting to have sex with him.

Mendy told the jury he regrets his partying lifestyle and his approach to women but denies sexual offences.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, whose job it was, the prosecution allege, to get girls and women to the parties, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday morning, when Mr Cray will give the prosecution’s closing speech.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media