Search

23 Jun 2022

Sir Ringo Starr joins campaign to send postcards to Prime Minister for WaterAid

Sir Ringo Starr joins campaign to send postcards to Prime Minister for WaterAid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Sir Ringo Starr has joined a host of musicians as part of a campaign designing limited-edition postcards to send to the Prime Minister as part of the fight to tackle climate crisis.

WaterAid’s Climate Fight campaign will be officially launched at Glastonbury festival, and the postcards feature designs created by music stars to celebrate the power of water.

Festival-goers can send a postcard to Boris Johnson, calling for the Government to take urgent action, and another to themselves as a reminder of how they can play their own part.

Sir Ringo, a long-term WaterAid supporter, designed a postcard showing him at a tap that has run dry.

The ex-Beatle said: “We all share one world, and we need to come together to protect it, and each other, as we face the threat of climate change.

“I have long supported WaterAid and believe that it is a basic right that every human being should have access to clean water.

“I’ve designed a special postcard for this summer’s festivals, so people can join me in supporting this campaign for everyone to have clean water.

“Together we can create change. Peace and love.”

The band Foals, who will headline on the Other Stage at Glastonbury, created a postcard with the words “The future is not what is used to be”, from their song Black Gold.

Lead singer and guitarist Yannis Philippakis said: “Climate change is already having a terrible impact across the planet, especially for the world’s poorest people.

“That’s why we’re supporting WaterAid and joining Our Climate Fight.

“Together, we can help save lives and make the world a brighter place.”

Other celebrities involved in the campaign include rock band The Waterboys, singer KT Tunstall, pop-rock band Scouting for Girls, as well as fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes.

The limited-edition postcards will be available at UK festivals throughout summer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media