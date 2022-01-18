Search

18 Jan 2022

Moresby Buoy is 'beyond repair', officials say

Clodagh Nagle

18 Jan 2022

The first meeting of the Moresby Buoy Working Group established by the Dungarvan/Lismore Municipal District Council was held on Monday, January 17. 

The group, comprised of Councillors, Officials, and representatives of the former Abbeyside Pattern Committee and Waterford County Museum, acknowledged that the Moresby Buoy is beyond repair and agreed to examine the creation of a replica buoy incorporating elements that can be salvaged from the original buoy. 

The working group agreed to meet again in the coming weeks to finalise the proposals.

The Moresby Buoy Working Group unanimously agreed and committed to the preservation and consolidation of the important maritime heritage of Dungarvan and the commemoration of the MV Moresby tragedy in 1895.

