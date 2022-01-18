Search

18 Jan 2022

Classes on offer for elderly folk to write down their personal history in Waterford

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

18 Jan 2022

Waterford folk are being offered an opportunity for people over the age of 65 to sign up for a four-month class where they can learn to put their personal history together.

The class is free and will be held 1 evening per week given by historian Dr. Maxine Keoghan.

Other supports will be available with the help of a genealogist and a graphic designer.

Participants will be assisted with research, writing, and designing their book.

Class participants will be supported and instructed as to where to search for information and how to put their work together. The written piece will be edited and advice will be given as how to best present their work.

The project is funded by The Ireland Funds.

To Register contact tmceneaney@waterfordcoucil.ie or phone 051 849844

