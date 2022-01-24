Ballygunner hurl to All-Ireland final

Action from Ballygunner's semi-final against Slaughtneil of Derry Pic: Sportsfile
Waterford champions Ballygunner made their way to the All-Ireland Senior Club All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.
Ballygunner overcame Slaughtneil of Derry on a 2-19 to 1-17 scoreline in Parnell Park to set up a final date with Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale who reached the final after a late TJ Reid goal.
Ballygunner: Stephen O'Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley; Shane O'Sullivan, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power; Conor Sheahan (0-02), Paddy Leavey; Pauric Mahony (0-02, 0-02f), Mikey Mahony (0-01), Peter Hogan (0-03); Dessie Hutchinson (0-04), Kevin Mahony (0-04), Billy O'Keeffe (2-03, 0-01f).
Subs: None.
Slaughtneil: Oisin O'Doherty; Karl McKaigue, Sean Cassidy, Paul McNeill; Gerald Bradley; Meehaul McGrath, Conor McAllister, Shane McGuigan (1-00); Cormac O'Doherty (0-07, 0-06f), Christopher McKaigue; Se McGuigan (0-01), Jerome McGuigan (0-02); Mark McGuigan, Brendan Rodgers (0-04), Brian Cassidy (0-03).
Subs: Peadar Kearney for Sean Cassidy 50, Jack Cassidy for Mark McGuigan 53.
Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).
