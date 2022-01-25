Restricted opening hours in place for Waterford Dog Pound this week

Waterford City and County Council have announced restricted opening hours for Dog Pound, Bilberry.
These opening hours will be in place from January 25 - 26, 2022.
Inquiries can be directed to 0818 10 20 20 or e-mail contact@waterfordcouncil.ie
Dog Pound - RESTRICTED OPENING HOURS#Waterford City and County Council Dog Pound, Bilberry, Waterford will operate restricted opening hours on Tuesday, 25th and Wednesday,26th January, 2022.— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) January 24, 2022
For enquiries and access phone 0818 10 20 20 or e-mail contact@waterfordcouncil.ie pic.twitter.com/8AFi3EAjHh
